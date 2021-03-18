NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Reaches $383,784.72

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $383,784.72 and approximately $997.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004977 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.