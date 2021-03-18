NRG Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,215 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 4,475 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

NRG Energy stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

