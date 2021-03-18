NuCypher Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $250.90 million and approximately $36.44 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00458022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00145497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00076017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00623808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,129,076,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

