Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUFMF remained flat at $$3.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Nufarm has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

