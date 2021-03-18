Numeraire (NMR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $131.54 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Numeraire has a market cap of $283.96 million and $131.54 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $59.40 or 0.00102366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.31 or 0.00629514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025036 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034602 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,095 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.