Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 11th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 35.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the period.

Shares of JPC opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

