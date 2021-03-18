Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Up 24.5% in February

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NAD opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 219,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

