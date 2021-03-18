Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

JRS traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 76,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

