Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 11th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. 21,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,499. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.