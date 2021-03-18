NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stake Cut by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $237,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NVR by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,023.60.

NVR stock opened at $4,662.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,612.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,246.29. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,832.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

