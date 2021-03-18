NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells $762,395.75 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Reed David also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76.

Shares of NXPI traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.