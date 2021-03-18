Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) fell 5.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $54.42 and last traded at $55.50. 1,547,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,183,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Specifically, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,832,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,447,159 shares of company stock worth $403,510,447. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSH. Raymond James started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

