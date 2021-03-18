Ocean Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.52 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $598.02 million and approximately $50.52 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.77 or 0.00628528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034160 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.