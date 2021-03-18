Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OCUL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of OCUL opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,200 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $24,648,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,496,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,510,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after buying an additional 525,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.



