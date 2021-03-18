Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) PT Raised to $20.00

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUP. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

