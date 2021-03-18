OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.27

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 1464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.