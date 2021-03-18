Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 4,874 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $219.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.52 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $155,056,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Okta by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after buying an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.