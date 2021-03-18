Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.59. 201,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,610. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

