One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OSS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of 198.55 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

