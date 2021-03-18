Ontology Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002107 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $986.82 million and $436.82 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00052681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00232331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

