Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ontrak currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $36.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $633.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

