oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Sells A$77,087,000.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) insider Marco (Mick) Hellman sold 49,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.12), for a total transaction of A$77,087,000.00 ($55,062,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.02.

oOh!media Company Profile

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; classic and digital rail, and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

