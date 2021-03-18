Opaleye Management Inc. Has $21.67 Million Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Opaleye Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. ChemoCentryx comprises about 2.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,319,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after buying an additional 555,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth $13,877,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,686. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.43. 6,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.