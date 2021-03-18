Opaleye Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verastem by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 841,264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

VSTM traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,589. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $409.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

