Opaleye Management Inc. Takes Position in FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 704,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,748,000. FS Development accounts for about 1.0% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 5.63% of FS Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in FS Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development during the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FS Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Development in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS Development stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 238,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,704. FS Development Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67.

FS Development Profile

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

