OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.92 on Monday. OpGen has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.