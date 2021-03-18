Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Achieves $30.66 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $7.37 or 0.00013200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and $5.40 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00476970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00064550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00152435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00664340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00079763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

