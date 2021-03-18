Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SHLS opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $44.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

