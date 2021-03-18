Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NYSE ADS opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

