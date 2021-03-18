Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,272.43 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,427,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,142 shares of company stock worth $17,140,899 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

