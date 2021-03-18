Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,879 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other Impinj news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $419,470.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,381,390.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,355. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

