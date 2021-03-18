Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,261 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Glaukos by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $89.74 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

