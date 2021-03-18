Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

