Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 144.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 1,886.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 921,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after buying an additional 874,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after buying an additional 605,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 1,056.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 570,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

