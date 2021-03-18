Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

