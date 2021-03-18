Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,382,000 after purchasing an additional 797,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,476,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,111,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

