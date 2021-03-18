Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.