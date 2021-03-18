Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $427,000 Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Gogo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gogo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gogo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gogo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gogo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

