Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead Acquires 2,530 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.67. 133,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,119,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

