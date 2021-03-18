Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.75 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,711,000 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.