Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OESX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $251.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.55 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

