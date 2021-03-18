Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $20.43

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $421.97 million and $25.19 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for $20.43 or 0.00034939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00456262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00140230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00648612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00077198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,650,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

