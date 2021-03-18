Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Down 6.1%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.88. 623,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 317,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

