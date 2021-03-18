OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities downgraded OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 388 ($5.07).

Shares of OSB traded down GBX 21.20 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 440.60 ($5.76). 1,275,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,460. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 127.71 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 430.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 375.17. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

