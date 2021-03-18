Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $135.00 at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.