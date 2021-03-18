Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 977,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 561,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 135,649 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 221,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.