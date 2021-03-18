Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,786.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of TXN opened at $179.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.15 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

