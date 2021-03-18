Ossiam Invests $401,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after buying an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after purchasing an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

