Ossiam Makes New $523,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -602.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.