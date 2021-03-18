Ossiam Reduces Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Perrigo by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Perrigo by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in Perrigo by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 684,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 119,410 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -691.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.